Funding crisis hits Walkerville shelter

A group of 14 mentally disabled people have on several occasions been fed just dry bread and sometimes soil themselves due to shortages of diapers.

For the past eight months, Precious Place of Hope, a home for disabled and mentally challenged children and adults in Walkerville, south of Johannesburg, hasn't received its monthly grant from the provincial department of health.

The home, which takes care of disabled people aged between 12 and 37, regularly runs out of toilet paper, forcing caregivers to wash them every time they relieve themselves.

The nonpayment of the mental health grant, which is R4,000 per person per month, has made it difficult for the centre to take care of the monthly needs of the children and adults, caregivers said.

Eight caregivers who have to regularly bath, feed, cook, clean and change diapers have been working without being paid.

Agatha Sisilana, 69, has been with the centre for 14 years and said it was the love they had for the children that saw them reporting for work on a daily basis.

"We work under difficult situations, there is shortage of food. I don't know when last the children had vegetables with their meals. On Monday we did not have adult diapers or toilet paper and we had to constantly bathe them," she said.