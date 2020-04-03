Lockdown disregarded as residents steal meat from truck after crash

Residents of Swalala, outside Hazyview in Mpumalanga, have broken lockdown rules to steal meat from a truck that was involved in an accident.

According to the residents, they pounced after the meat delivery truck rammed into a tree on Friday morning.

Some of the residents told Sowetan the driver of the meat delivery truck lost control of the vehicle.

“Yes, the driver was there, we saw that he’s transporting meat to big shops and we helped ourselves. We couldn’t resist because we don’t have enough food while we are locked down in our houses. We asked the driver if he’s okay and then we took the meat and more and more people came from their houses to loot too,” said a community member who didn’t want to be named.