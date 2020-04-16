POLL | Has justice been done by not lifting the alcohol ban?

The ban on alcohol sales during the lockdown remains in place, co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday.

The announcement came a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa was meant to respond to a request by the Gauteng Liquor Forum that he lift the ban imposed during the nationwide lockdown.

“The only alcohol that is allowed to be transported is that used for commercial purposes ... sanitisers. Liquor that you drink is not allowed to be exported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold,” said Dlamini-Zuma.