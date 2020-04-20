South Africa

Department of correctional services to probe 'revolt' in prison

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 20 April 2020 - 14:41
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The department of correctional services has announced that it will investigate a video where inmates are seen throwing their shoes around  in the cells. 

This is after a video surfaced, with inmates who are suspected to be from Baviaansport correctional service seen throwing their shoes on what seems to be an open space between cells. 

One of the inmates could be heard complaining about not having cigarettes. There is also a group of police followed by prison guards who can be seen in a second video.

 Visitors to  prisons have been stopped as part of the regulations of the country's lockdown .

Department's spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department will have to verify the identity of the  correctional facility  and do an investigation on the shoes being thrown around.  

"The department has also taken note of mobilization efforts by individuals instigating inmates to revolt against the State. This is something totally irresponsible and reckless. And there is no need for such. We have detailed our plans on how we are dealing with Covid-19. Hence it is not a secret that today, out of 243 centres, there is only one centre where inmates have contracted the virus. We quickly acted by activating containment and treatment measures, whereas all other centres are enforcing prevention measures," Nxumalo said. 

Nxumalo added that the state will not simply open the gates for inmates to walk out. 

"Such will be catastrophic for the country. Offenders had been removed from society for a reason. Thus releasing them back to society has to be done properly, having been convinced that they are ready to reintegrate," he said.

