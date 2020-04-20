Department of correctional services to probe 'revolt' in prison.

The department of correctional services has announced that it will investigate a video where inmates are seen throwing their shoes around in the cells.

This is after a video surfaced, with inmates who are suspected to be from Baviaansport correctional service seen throwing their shoes on what seems to be an open space between cells.

One of the inmates could be heard complaining about not having cigarettes. There is also a group of police followed by prison guards who can be seen in a second video.

Visitors to prisons have been stopped as part of the regulations of the country's lockdown .