Inmates who can't pay bail for 'petty crimes' could be released on warning

The department of justice and correctional services said inmates detained for minor offences with an option of bail they cannot afford are being considered for release on warning by the courts.

This as overcrowding in the country's prisons continues to pose a challenge to practising physical distancing to limit the impact of the coronavirus.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told TimesLIVE that releasing detainees who could not afford bail after being arrested for petty crimes was “an ongoing process”.

Prisons continue to be on Covid-19 high alert after 56 inmates and 31 correctional services staff were last week confirmed to have contracted the virus at a correctional facility in East London.

Workers and inmates at the country's most populated correctional facility, the Johannesburg prison, have also raised concerns about the risk of Covid-19 owing to overcrowding.

“Inmates detained for minor offences with a bail option [they cannot afford] are being considered for placement on warning by courts. This is an ongoing process,” said Nxumalo.