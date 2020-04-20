Two inmates injured during protest in prison

Two prisoners were injured at the Baviaanspoort Medium Correctional centre on Monday morning after inmates embarked on a protest demanding cosmetics, proper diet and to be given their medication.

In the videos sent to Sowetan, one inmate could be seen with a bandage around his head, another inmate was seen being dragged on the concrete floor by a prison warder.

In the background other inmates can be heard shouting: " They want to kill or brothers, we did not do anything."