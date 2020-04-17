Why being a lifelong learner matters during lockdown

Understanding the value of being a lifelong learner will help a lot of people survive and endure the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown in SA with resilience.

A lifelong learner is one that doesn't complain about circumstances but always looks for an opportunity to gain and learn something new from every experience.

The idea is that learning never stops, learning is fun and learning keeps us going.

Ettore Gelpi puts it better in his book, titled Lifelong Education and International Relations, when he states that lifelong education means making full use of a society's human resources.

It is learning that meets individual and collective aspirations and needs and whose end is action.

Originally published in 1985, this book argues that lifelong learning has a vital part to play in fostering international political understanding. It also demonstrates how educational planners can use the concept of lifelong education to deal with some of the contradictions inherent in many of the education systems in the industrialised world.

Today, we are swamped with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) worldwide and on a daily basis we are advancing our knowledge of new precautions we can adopt to fight and minimise its spread.