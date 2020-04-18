Fikile Mbalula urges aviators to comply with lockdown regulations

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged aviators, particularly pilots and drone owners, to comply with the regulations and directions of the Disaster Management Act aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

He said the plea follows reports of a surge in the number of applications for permission to fly remotely-piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), commonly referred to as drones.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) had also received a handful of requests from small private aircraft owners requesting permission to fly their aircraft for various business-related activities, including farm owners wanting to fly into various provinces to check on operations, Mbalula said.