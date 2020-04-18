KZN brothers nabbed for 'stolen' vehicles

Three brothers, allegedly linked to several motor vehicle thefts in KwaZulu-Natal, were arrested by police on Friday after they tried to escape in a stolen car.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said police together with security companies in Maphumulo, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, worked together to arrest the trio at the Mvozane Reserve.

Police recovered seven vehicles including four bakkies, two passenger vehicles and a truck.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that these vehicles were stolen from several areas in the province such as Pinetown, Umbilo, Kwambonambi, Richards Bay and Durban central.