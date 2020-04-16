Unions open case against Hilton College for 'flouting lockdown laws' after workers found planting trees

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal have opened a case against Hilton College for alleged contravention of the lockdown regulations.

This after the school said that workers who were planting trees as part of a national forestation programme were deemed essential and they had a permit to prove it.

Newahu provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu opened the case at the Hilton police station, just outside Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.

“We have registered a case of non-compliance with the national lockdown regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act,” he said. He said Nehawu had received allegations that the college — the most expensive and exclusive school in the country — had been “forcing” some of its employees to continue with operations in its forestry section.

“The leadership of Newahu made a surprise visit to the institution and found workers working in the field.”

He said the college produced a certificate. The union then referred the certificate to the department of employment & labour to determine its authenticity. Zulu said the school was not part of what is considered an essential service and had therefore “contravened the Disaster Management Act”.

Coastu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said some of its members had been asked to plant trees — something deemed as essential work by the college.

“One of our members said the college was getting workers to plant things such as trees — they wanted to know if that was essential. My advice was that they needed to involve the department of employment & labour and police,” he said.

The director of marketing at the school, Peter Sorrar, said the Hiltonian Society regarded any statement insinuating fraud, forced labour or a contravention of the lockdown on their part as baseless and defamatory.

“We are engaging our legal team to counter such accusations.”