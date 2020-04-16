Former social grants distributor CPS taken to Concourt for under-reporting millions in profits

Former social grants distributor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has been hauled before the Constitutional Court for under-reporting its profits by as much as R800m and denying independent auditors full access to financial records.

This is according to court papers filed in the latest court challenge by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Freedom Under Law which accuses CPS of failing to comply with the apex court's previous order.

The NGO has asked the court to intervene as it had previously ordered that CPS's audited profits from the illegal social grants distribution contract be verified by Sassa and approved by Treasury.

Freedom Under Law argued in court papers that there has not been proper compliance with the court's order as Sassa's independent auditors were apparently denied full access to CPS's financial records and Treasury had also refused to approve the auditor's report.

CPS refused to comment on the latest court challenge.