UK extends lockdown measures for at least three more weeks

The announcement, which had been widely expected, means Britons must stay at home unless they are shopping for basic necessities, or meeting medical needs. Citizens are allowed to exercise in public once a day, and can travel to work if they are unable to work from home.

The measures were announced on March 23 for an initial three-week period.

The arrangements, which mirror similar restriction in many other countries, are unprecedented in peacetime Britain and have effectively shuttered vast swathes of the world's fifth largest economy.

Earlier, Health minister Matt Hancock warned the virus would “run rampant” if the restrictions were lifted too soon.

A YouGov poll conducted before Thursday's announcement showed 91% of Britons supported a three-week extension to the lockdown.

SUN WILL SHINE AGAIN

The United Kingdom's death toll from Covid-19 in hospitals rose 861 to 13,729, as of 18.00pm on April 15. Broader statistics that include deaths in care homes and in the community suggest the total toll is much larger.

Amid all the gloom, however, there was some hope.

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, on Thursday completed 100 laps of his garden, raising more than £12-mn (R280-mn) for the health service.

“For all those people who are finding it difficult at the moment: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away,” said Moore.