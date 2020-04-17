Boys found 'mercilessly' murdered in separate incidents in Gauteng

When schools resume after the coronavirus lockdown, an 11-year-old Gauteng boy will not rejoin his classmates after being "mercilessly murdered".

He is one of two children brutally killed in the province during the lockdown.

The 11-year-old, from Ivory Park near Midrand, was found dead days after he went missing, according to the provincial education department.

“An 11- year-old boy went missing on April 10 2020 and the family reported him missing at their local police station. He was found on April 12, mercilessly murdered in a bush at Mayibuye, Rabie Ridge,” said Steve Mabona, spokesperson for education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.