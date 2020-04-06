Granny pays tribute to 'brilliant' Soweto teen who was raped and murdered

The latest teenager to be raped and murdered in Jabulani, Soweto, was a good child who spent a lot of time indoors and was a top achiever at school.

This is according to the grandmother of Simphiwe Sibeko, a 14-year-old grade 9 pupil at Aurora Girls' High School, who never made it home after leaving to buy snacks.

"On Thursday it happened that she was going to the local spaza shop. She asked me if she should bring me snacks because we always shared everything," said Joyce Sibeko.

"She left and never came back."

Attempts to locate the teen were unsuccessful and she couldn't be reached on her phone.

It was only at the weekend that the family heard that the body of a teenager had been found dumped near a stream several kilometres from their home.

Sibeko struggled to fight back tears as she detailed her last moments with her only grandchild, with whom she lived.

"She was still growing up. She was brilliant at school. At primary school she was a head girl. Even at high school she was in the top five. But her life was cut short," she told TimesLIVE. "The departure of such a young soul is painful."

Sibeko’s aunt Bongekile Phakathi was among the family members who visited the mortuary to identify the body.

"It was not easy. What we saw was really terrible … Her face seemed like it was not hers, like it had been rearranged. The only thing we could identify her with was the outfit and her birthmark," she said.