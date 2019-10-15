'Raid on Gumede orchestrated plot'

The raids on former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's home were part of a well orchestrated plot by her political foes to scupper her chances of winning the eThekwini leadership race in December, her supporters said yesterday.

The region is the ANC's biggest in the country and its branches are in the process of nominating candidates to stand at its elective conference.

Gumede was arrested in May and has since appeared in the Durban commercial crime court facing charges of unduly influencing the awarding of a R208m tender in 2016.

She was joined by 15 other accused, including eThekwini municipality councillors, municipal officials and local businessmen. She is out on R50,000 bail.

The KZN ANC provincial executive committee ordered her to vacate her mayoral position.