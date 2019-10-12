Hawks raid on Zandile Gumede's house a welcome move

The raiding of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's house was a good move by the Hawks. These assets that were forfeited are worth way more than she could have afforded with her salary.

It is very clear that most of them were accumulated during her tenure as mayor. It is also clear that corruption was reigning in her office and the radical economic transformation slogan worked in her favour. Pity there are people who were and still are willing to die for her sins.

I just hope this fight is escalated to other provinces such as Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West. Gumede must face the music.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein