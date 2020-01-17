Accused former mayor Zandile Gumede attacks Hawks in Twitter post

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has come out guns blazing, slamming the Hawks, saying they had arrested her without having done the proper investigations first.

Gumede took to Twitter on Thursday where she posted screenshots of the notes she had typed out on her cellphone.

Titled Arrest to investigate or investigated to arrest, Gumede outlined her grievances at the manner in which her arrest was carried out. She noted a “growing trend that law enforcement agencies have employed a reverse approach in handling certain matters, especially those that involve politicians”.

Referring to investigations after her arrest in May last year, Gumede wrote:

“They are not READY!!! After raiding my house and allowing [sic] the media to tell the world that I own luxurious fleet. Clearly, this was a clear mission against my name as a political activist - for a mere political expediency. I am tempted to view this as serious abuse, misuse of power and a vehicle to achieve political expediency.”