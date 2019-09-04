eThekwini's new mayor Kaunda told by ANC to put needs of city first

The incoming mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, will have to hit the ground running after being elected and sworn in today as the ANC wants to see progress within the next three to six months.

Kaunda, who takes over from the embattled Zandile Gumede, received clear instructions from both the ANC national and provincial leadership on how to undo chaos created under the previous administration.

He will have just under six months to turn around the City of eThekwini by ensuring, among others, that the issues of cleaning of streets, waste collection and service delivery are dealt with speedily.