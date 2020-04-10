Lockdown extension to have 'huge' impact on economy, experts say

The extension of the national lockdown will have “huge” implications for the country's economy, experts say.

On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the initial 21-day lockdown would be extended by two weeks.

In his address, Ramaphosa said ending the lockdown would reverse the gains already made in the last two weeks.

Experts cautioned the extension would be a blow to the country's economy, arguing for special measures to deal with the impact.