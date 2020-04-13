Health department sees increase in number of Covid-19 tests done in public hospitals: Minister

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says his department has seen an increase in the number of screenings and tests done in public health care facilities.

“The total number of tests conducted to date is 80,085. We are also seeing an increase in tests conducted at public laboratories. Of the 5,032 tests conducted in the past day, 3,192 were done in public sector sites,” the health department said on its Twitter page.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday, Mkhize said because they were increasing testing in the public sector, they might be reaching people who were not necessarily sick, but were referred through the screening and testing being done in the field.