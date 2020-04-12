Covid-19 cases rise in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

“The face mask should never be promoted as our primary prevention strategy and should never be promoted separately from hand washing and social distancing measures. Face masks are recommended for use by the public to ensure that N95 masks and surgical masks are available to be used by health care workers who are at the front line of the battle against Covid-19,” the department said in a statement.

Rules to be followed when masks are used include:

•The face mask must cover the nose and mouth completely.

• Face masks should not be lowered when speaking, coughing or sneezing.

• Face masks should never be touched — fidgeting with the mask repeatedly is strongly discouraged as it is important to avoid touching the face with hands. The inner side of the mask should not be touched by hands.

• Wash hands before and after donning or removing the face mask.

• Wash cloth face masks with warm soapy water and iron when dry. Ironing assists with decontamination

• Change your cloth face mask if it is wet or visibly soiled

• Each person will need to have at least 2 face masks so that one face mask is available when the other is being washed.