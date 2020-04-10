Police officer killed while responding to domestic violence call

A 33-year-old police officer was shot and killed while attending to a domestic violence call in Sandton on Thursday night.

Constable Percy Ramalepe is survived by three children and a wife.

Police spokesperson Birg Vish Naidoo said the officer and his partner attended to a complaint at Hluhluwe Street in Sandton.

“When they arrived at the complainant's premises, they noticed a man approximately 60 years of age standing in the driveway behind a locked security gate. They asked the suspect to open the gate and he went inside the house and opened the gate but remained in the house,” Naidoo said.

He said both officers walked up to the driveway leading to the house where the constable met with the complainant and interviewed her.

“The suspect fired a shot at the constable with a shotgun killing him immediately. The suspect immediately took hold of the deceased constable's firearm and and fatally shot himself,” Naidoo said.