Nurses fear for their safety as Covid-19 gear shortages hit hospitals

"Even with the masks that we have, we are trying our best to control their use because we are running out.

"When we first raised the issue with management they told us it is expensive to get full protective gear for us. You have to understand, there is a ward dedicated to patients with corona symptoms. Even the nurses that work at the ward wear the same protective equipment that we wear."

His worst fear is going home.

"Before I get inside my home, I take off my shoes, get inside and take off all my clothes. I have a separate bin where I throw all my uniforms and seal it. I then take a bath before I have any interaction with my girlfriend and my three-year-old son. I am so scared. Today I will be taking my son elsewhere because I cannot risk his life here with me.

"My girlfriend works as a cashier at a local supermarket. If I were to infect her, how many people will she pass the virus on to at her work?"

Another nurse at a clinic in Northern Cape told Sowetan that an official from the national health department came to their facility and was informed of the dire shortages of PPE but nothing came of it.

"What we are using now is surgical gloves. We are supposed to use those only for surgical procedures. But now we have to use them for protection. We just have one box," she said.

She said nurses had no masks, gloves and gowns to protect them in case a patient showed symptoms. Fortunately no patient has required isolation so far.

"How am I supposed to risk my life without having protective equipment? I am a breadwinner with three children and a grandchild. I cannot risk my life like that," she said.

She said she also ensures that she puts away her uniform and baths before having any contact with her family.