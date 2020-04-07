Recovered patients must still follow same protocols as those not infected

Mers infections is still continuing in the Middle East. Other coronaviruses have also spilt over from animals but with less severe outcomes including OC43, a transmission from cattle to humans, and 229E, a potential spillover from bats. Two new human respiratory coronaviruses, HCoV-HKU1 and HCoV-NL63 have also been identified in the past decade with no proven animal link.

The most devastating coronavirus is by far the current global Covid-19 outbreak with infections ranging from asymptomatic, mild to serious and a mortality rate of around 3%. The effective viral transmission rate and high percentage of mild and potentially asymptomatic cases, make control of the outbreak extremely difficult.

As Sars-CoV-2 infects new people, it will change (mutate) and this is normal, especially in viruses that have RNA as genetic material. These changes are, however, so small and there is no evidence it is changing into a more "aggressive" virus.

Several changes need to happen to cause more severe disease and the probability for this is very low, especially in a short time period. Covid-19 causes a low mortality with the majority of people recovering.

Studies have shown that in recovered patients a protective immunity does develop but it is not sure how long it will last and it is also very variable between individuals. We simply don't know yet if you will be protected against reinfection of Covid-19 and the same recommendations to prevent infection apply for recovered patients.

*Markotter is a director in the Centre for Viral Zoonoses in the Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Pretoria