Metro FM on Somizi lockdown extension 'joke': We don't tolerate any fake news & info peddling

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster did not tolerate any behaviour in contravention of government's rules and regulations.

“The SABC regrets the incident concerning Metro FM on-air personality, Mr Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung. Though Mr Mhlongo-Motaung's utterances were not part of the broadcast of his programme on Metro FM, we would like to put it on record that we do not tolerate any behaviour that is in contravention with the government's regulations under the Disaster Management Act on Fake News and information peddling.”

This after, a video surfaced on social media on Thursday, of Mhlongo telling his colleague Dineo Ranaka there would be a lockdown extension, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension. Mhlongo said he had apparently heard the information from “Fikile”.

Ranaka abruptly cut off her live broadcast as soon as Mhlongo confirmed it was Mbalula who he was referring to.

Mbalula opened a case against Mhlongo on Friday morning at the Sandton police station for contravening the government lockdown regulations, and accused him of “name dropping and misinformation”.

“The police station is the right place under the regulations because I did not break the law. I was at my place obeying the rule of law. I can't account for what happened. If it is a joke, it is indeed a bad joke,” Mbalula told journalists outside the police station.