Bheki Cele says serious violent crimes dropped since nationwide lockdown

Police minister Bheki Cele has announced a decrease in serious violent crimes during the first week of the national lockdown.

In a statement, Cele said he welcomes the national decrease in serious and violent crimes, attributing this to amongst other factors, the prohibition of the sale and movement of liquor since the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"The 2019/20 national crime statistics are yet to be officially released by the minister of police to parliament at a later stage this year," said Cele.

Cele also said the analysis done currently, is a preliminary report that is yet to undergo the necessary verification and endorsements.

Analysing the crime and comparing the first week of the lockdown to the same period in 2019, Cele confirmed that:

- murder cases had dropped from 326 to 94;

- rape cases dropped from 699 to 101;

- cases of assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm, dropped from 2,673 to 456; and

- trio crimes dropped from 8,853 to 2,098.

He also said car and truck hijacking, business robberies, and house robberies which are collectively grouped as trio crimes, are arguably the most violent crimes where the perpetrators are commonly armed with illegal firearms.

These are the type of crimes that are known to instill fear amongst our citizens.