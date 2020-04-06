KZN liquor outlet shut down for operating during lockdown

Police confiscated the stock of a Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, liquor outlet owner who was busted for allegedly selling liquor despite stringent lockdown regulations.

The Tayside Bottle Store was also placed under an indefinite lockdown.

Economic development MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the defiant owner and his sons denied any wrongdoing despite “compelling evidence resulting in his CCTV, cash register and point of sale equipment being seized when he could not demonstrate when the last transaction had taken place”.

“This is shocking that business owners can blatantly disregard the laws and lockdown regulations. We are investigating the allegations that this place has been selling liquor during this time,” she said.