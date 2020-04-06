Young activist to partake in leadership program in US

Youth leader Siyabulela Jentile will participate in the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

The fellowship is a comprehensive executive-style programme designed to build skills and empower youth to lead in their respective sectors and communities.

Jentile, who is also the founder of the Not in My Name campaign, has been invited to take part in the programme next year.

He said being afforded the opportunity to participate in the prestigious programme means another opportunity for him to learn and unlearn from other young progressive emerging leaders.

"I believe that you stop leading the day you stop learning. I am passionate about civic leadership, social entrepreneurship and social activism.

"This programme will play a significant role in the work that I do on a daily basis. I always make it a point to share whatever new knowledge and skills I have with my colleagues, so that we all move in one direction at the same pace; this opportunity will benefit them as well," Jentile said.

He said the programme includes participating in a six-week leadership institute at a US college or university to share experiences with and to learn from other youth leaders.

They will also attend a summit with young African leaders in Washington, DC, meet US government, and business leaders and will also strengthen their work through new connections, skills and ideas.