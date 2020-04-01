Morning-only court roll for essential justice services: Ronald Lamola

If you are meant to appear in court during the period of the lockdown and your matter is not urgent, stay at home.

This is according to the new amended regulations published by justice minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday.

He said courts would only be open for essential justice services between 10am and 1pm every day.

“Persons whose matters are on the court rolls and not urgent should therefore, for purposes of the lockdown, stay home and not attend to the courthouses until after the lockdown. The courts will also ensure that they are advised of the new dates to which their matters were postponed,” Lamola’s spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said in a statement.

The department of justice has limited access to the country’s courts in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.