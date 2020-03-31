WATCH | SA crew leave cruise ship after testing negative for Covid-19

The six South Africans disembarked and were taken immediately for testing and subsequent quarantine.

No one else was allowed off the vessel.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize, KZN premier Sihle Zikalala and health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu welcomed the crew home while waving to them shortly after they disembarked.

Addressing the media, Mkhize said the Queen Mary 2 left Australia on March 16 and was making its way to Malaysia when it entered South African waters amid the emergency regulations implemented by the government.