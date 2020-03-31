'SA's defeat of Covid-19 depends on mandatory quarantine': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

To date, SA has 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“The 114 South Africans who were evacuated from Wuhan are going back to their homes after two weeks in quarantine in Polokwane,” Ramaphosa said on Monday while briefing the nation.

“For months, they have been in lockdown — first in Wuhan for 51 days and then in Polokwane for 14 days. Now they have to spend a further 17 days in lockdown at home.

“We should all be happy they have tested negative for the virus and are in good health. They are in high spirits and are deeply thankful for what the country has done for them by bringing them home safely.”

On Monday, the EFF slammed patients who failed to adhere to the government's regulations when placed under self-quarantine or isolation at home.

“This behaviour puts the majority of South Africans at risk of infection. We therefore reiterate our call to government to make it compulsory for any diagnosed person to be kept at special state facilities to protect other citizens from this dangerous and contagious virus.”