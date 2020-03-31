SA needs to take stock of its porous borders and faltering health system

I write this as SA enters the first day of a 21-day lockdown period. With SA surpassing more than 1,000 infections and recording its first deaths from the Covid-19 virus, now is a time for critical introspection.

The crisis has laid bare the challenges we ignored or papered over for much too long - specifically as it relates to governance.

For much too long, our porous borders drew too little attention. Yes, Pretoria knew that millions of migrants streamed across these nonexistent frontiers and we ignored it. We knew organised crime syndicates trafficked people, drugs and other contraband across these frontiers and we ignored it.

As I watched spellbound as my government, like many other governments, cancelled flights from landing and cruise ships from disembarking in the light of the global pandemic, I hoped we as South Africans could once again exert control over our almost 10,000 kilometres of land borders.

For much too long, we knew that our health system was faltering. Despite these failings we have sought to bring about grandiose plans like a National Health Insurance system knowing full well that we were building castles on quicksand.

The economic costs were unsustainable and the idea of an inept state controlling such a complex process was apparent to all except the state apparatchiks with their misinformed ideological zeal. Health professionals, meanwhile, were voting with their feet and sought emigration, rather than confront the looming calamity.

The shortage of masks to nurses in hospitals as a result of Covid-19 has made these failures all too apparent. This, being perhaps the most visible manifestation of the crisis in this early stage of infections.