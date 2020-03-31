WATCH | 'Contagion' movie stars Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Matt Damon on Covid-19

The world war against the coronavirus is continuing as tens of thousands become infected with the virus, and thousands more die globally.

In SA, at the time of publishing this article, there were more than 1,280 cases of the virus and two deaths.

Social distancing, washing of hands and staying home have become daily rituals for South Africans and millions of people across the globe.

The 2011 film Contagion has surged in popularity since the spread of the pandemic. Last week it was No 10 on the iTunes movie charts in the US.