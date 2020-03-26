Department of science and innovation contributes R12m towards Covid-19 interventions
The department of science and innovation have made available R12m and will redirect an additional R30m to Covid-19 interventions.
This will include re-purposing and testing a number of existing drugs for efficacy of the potential treatment for Covid-19. This comes as minister of higher education, science and innovation Blade Nzimande announced the establishment of coronavirus teams for department of science and technology and the department of higher education and training.
Nzimande said the department of science and innovation task team is engaging with the department of health, the Medical Research Council, and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to mobilise funding, reprioritising research strategies and creating an enabling ethical and regulatory framework to facilitate research on the Covid-19 virus.
Higher education and training team is led by the deputy minister Buti Manamela and is comprised of Universities South Africa (USAF), South African College Principals Organisation (SACPO), the South African Union of Students (SAUS), Labour Unions, Higher Health and the department of health.
"The Post-School Education and Training (PSET) Task Team will also make appropriate information available to the institutions in the sector including developing protocol guidelines for institutions," Nzimande said.
