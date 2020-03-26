South Africa

Army officially tasked to hit the streets to stop Covid-19

By Kgothatso madisa and Tankiso Makhetha - 26 March 2020 - 21:34
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the members of the SA National Defence Force this evening in Johannesburg.
Image: GCIS

The army will at midnight roll onto the streets of SA armed with protective gear, including face masks, to join the frontline battle against coronavirus on the first day of the lockdown for 21 days.

At Doornkop army base in Soweto this evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the commander-in-chief of the SA armed forces, asked them to go out and save lives, cautioning them against excessive force.

“This is not a moment for skop and donner. This is a moment to be supportive to our people. When they see you patrol with your guns, they will be fearful but make sure that when they see you they see kindness of the state of South Africa. They should even get to a point where they may want to give you roses,” Ramaphosa said.

He also said that they were going out on an extraordinary fight against coronavirus, which is invisible to the eye.

For more on this story, grab a copy of Sowetan on Friday.

President Ramaphosa tests negative for coronavirus - presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the coronavirus, his office confirmed on Thursday.
News
12 hours ago

Covid-19 cases now more than 900, and 'we fear it might rise': Ramaphosa

South Africa now has more than 900 confirmed cases of Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday afternoon.
News
4 hours ago

