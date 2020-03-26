Army officially tasked to hit the streets to stop Covid-19

The army will at midnight roll onto the streets of SA armed with protective gear, including face masks, to join the frontline battle against coronavirus on the first day of the lockdown for 21 days.

At Doornkop army base in Soweto this evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the commander-in-chief of the SA armed forces, asked them to go out and save lives, cautioning them against excessive force.

“This is not a moment for skop and donner. This is a moment to be supportive to our people. When they see you patrol with your guns, they will be fearful but make sure that when they see you they see kindness of the state of South Africa. They should even get to a point where they may want to give you roses,” Ramaphosa said.

He also said that they were going out on an extraordinary fight against coronavirus, which is invisible to the eye.

