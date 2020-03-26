15 men arrested after fierce gun fight and car chase

Gunshots erupted in taxi violence at Mbekweni, Paarl, on Wednesday evening that saw 15 individuals arrested and a man shot to death in his shack.

Members of the community alerted the police to the alleged shooting between the taxis at the Mbekweni railway station, Western Cape.

“A 49-year-old suspect from Mbekweni was arrested in possession of a 9mm Norinco, and a magazine with nine rounds. A second arrest occurred where a 62-year-old taxi driver of Khayelitsha was arrested and several 9mm and R5 rounds were found on the scene,” said police spokesperson FC van Wyk .

A 26-year-old bystander, a woman, was also shot and sustained injuries. A chase ensued when taxis attempted to leave the scene but were intercepted near the Paarl taxi rank, where 13 suspects aged between 24 and 48 from Khayelitsha in Cape Town were arrested for the possession of an undisclosed amount of ammunition and a 9mm firearm.

One of the arrested suspects, a 48-year-old man, was found wounded in a taxi and later on taken to a medical facility where he was placed under police guard.Two police officers on their way to assist in the arrests were involved in an accident and suffered minor injuries. Both officers were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Van wyk confirmed that the suspects will appear in the Paarl magistrate's court once they are charged.