WATCH | Durban mom and daughter launch 'Quarantine Covers' to entertain and educate
A Durban mother and daughter have teamed up to start “Quarantine Covers”, a selection of songs to entertain themselves and others in lockdown.
Tory du Plessis posted the first cover, I'll Be Okay by Oli Milne, on YouTube on Friday.
By Tuesday, the latest song, Lockdown, a cover of Shotgun, sung by Du Plessis and eight-year-old Grace, had more than 1,500 views.
The song starts with Grace saying, “Hi, South Africa. Stay at home. Do the right thing.”
The duo inserted their own lyrics to the popular number by George Ezra.
“I'll be here in lockdown, living in my bath gown. We can talk on FaceTime,” they sang.
Du Plessis told TimesLIVE her family had been in self-quarantine since Wednesday, when her husband returned from an international trip.
“We knew we had to do something fun to keep ourselves busy and because we both love to sing, we decided to start these “Quarantine Covers” and post one each day.”
The idea came to Du Plessis on Monday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national lockdown.
“As South Africans, it’s so important to support President Ramaphosa in what couldn’t have been an easy decision to make. Grace and I thought it would be awesome to make people smile during this uncertain time, while reminding them to stay at home, too!”
