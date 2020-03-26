WATCH | Durban mom and daughter launch 'Quarantine Covers' to entertain and educate

By Tuesday, the latest song, Lockdown, a cover of Shotgun, sung by Du Plessis and eight-year-old Grace, had more than 1,500 views.

The song starts with Grace saying, “Hi, South Africa. Stay at home. Do the right thing.”

The duo inserted their own lyrics to the popular number by George Ezra.

“I'll be here in lockdown, living in my bath gown. We can talk on FaceTime,” they sang.