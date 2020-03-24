Breaking Covid-19 rules in Zimbabwe can get you a year in jail

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has enacted a law that allows the arrest of people who defy his Covid-19 lockdown measures, but the public seems unfazed.

Under statutory instrument (SI) 77 of 2020, those who are found in crowds of more than 50 people will be arrested and jailed for up to a year. The figure was reduced from 100 after Zimbabwe registered its first Covid-19 death, which lead to the president issuing a state of the nation address on Monday night.

Zororo Makamba, 30, a broadcast journalist and son of prominent telecommunications businessman James Makamba, who is also a Zanu-PF member, died on Monday morning at Wilkings Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

His death sent shock waves across the country, considering he's from a well-off family by local standards and can afford the best health care money can buy.