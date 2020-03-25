Traditional healers need recognition during Covid-19 pandemic

“There is an urgent need for clarity. Traditional medicine has proven to be effective against ailments and overlooking it is simply an infringement of the right to access to traditional health care and the right to cultural and traditional practice,” National Unitary Professional Association for African Traditional Health Practitioners of SA general secretary Solly Nduku said in a statement.

Nduku said when communities needed help, they approached traditional health practitioners and spiritual healers for assistance.

Nduku said it was not clear to what extent traditional health practitioners will operate and what message they should be sharing with their communities about Covid-19.