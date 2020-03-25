'It's worse than Christmas': Durban car guard on panic buying

Payday brought with it a flurry of panic buyers, who rushed to retail outlets across Durban on Wednesday morning.

Members of the public queued outside, trolleys at the ready, while security officers restricted the number of people allowed into stores, in line with government's regulation of not more than 100 people being allowed to gather in one place.

Buhle Sithole, 42, said she had taken time off work to purchase essentials before the lockdown was implemented.

It comes into effect at midnight on Thursday and lasts until April 16.