Covid-19: Limpopo health officials stop, screen motorists travelling to the province

The Limpopo health department officials had their hands full on Wednesday as they randomly stopped vehicles and screening dozens of people making their way into the province.

The operations were conducted on both the R101 and N1 roads which both connect Limpopo and Gauteng.

Those who were showing symptoms of coronavirus were being tested and officials said they would be traced when their results returned positive for the covid-19.

Malawian national Memory Vasco, a domestic worker in Meyerton, Johannesburg was among those screened while on her way back to her home country. She seemed to have accepted that the coronavirus will claim her life.

"I am afraid of the deadly virus but I don't think I will come back to South Africa again. It is better to get sick at home in the hands of my loved ones than to die in another country and your family be left with no money to burry you in dignity," Vasco said.