Muslim Judicial Council distances itself from fake Covid-19 message

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has distanced itself from a fake message being widely shared about Covid-19.

The message, which was shared on WhatsApp at the weekend, claimed the source of the information was the MJC.

It read: “Please be advised our first patient passed away from the virus earlier today in South Africa. What's more scary is that he is a Muslim from Cape Town. The minister will make the announcement later. Source is from the Precidency [sic] of the MJC.”

The MJC said it would report the message to the authorities “and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice”.

On Monday, MJC deputy president Abdul Khaliq Allie, described the message as “rubbish” and added that it had caused the MJC leadership to have sleepless nights.