Covid-19: Business sets up project management office to collaborate with government

The business sector said it is proactively collaborating with government to reduce the economic, social and health affects of Covid-19.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it, the Black Business Council (BBC) and other companies met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday as part of a multi-stakeholder engagement on Covid-19.

“Business has rapidly mobilised to combine its resources in the service of South Africa and its people to limit the economic, social and health affects of Covid-19 on the country,” said Busa in a statement.

The organisation said the business sector had established a project management office to ensure collaboration with government and to use available business resources and capacity to support public-sector initiatives.