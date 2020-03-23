Covid-19: Japanese workers at South African border to be escorted to Joburg airport to fly out

Plans are under way to escort Japanese citizens trapped at a South African border with Mozambique to Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport because of the coronavirus security clampdowns.

On Sunday morning 25 Japanese citizens, who had been working in Mozambique for nearly a month, were stopped at Machadodorp toll plaza in Mpumalanga by TRAC toll concession authorities. TRAC manages the N4 toll road between Pretoria and Nelspruit.

The group has been caught up in growing coronavirus security clampdowns which government has enforced to ensure a widespread outbreak is prevented in the country.

There is no suggestion any of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

The group were in buses when they were stopped in the toll booth lanes. The toll authorities were operating on requests from police, according to TRAC spokesperson, Solange Soares.