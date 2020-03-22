12 people over age of 71 test positive for Covid-19 as SA infections rise

The elderly and young children are testing positive for the coronavirus as SA's infection rate climbed to 274 cases on Sunday.

This means there has been an increase of 34 from Saturday’s announcement, said health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Gauteng is the worst affected province with 132 positive tests, followed by the Western Cape with 88.

The Eastern Cape has 2, Free State 9, KwaZulu-Natal 36, Limpopo 1, and Mpumalanga 6.

In the 1-10 year age bracket, there are nine cases, while there are 12 cases for people over the age of 71, and 20 people in the 61-70 age bracket.

The biggest category of positive tests is in the 31-40 age bracket with 69 cases, followed by the 51-60 age bracket, with 63 cases.