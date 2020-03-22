South Africa

Beaches closed in Nelson Mandela Bay amid coronavirus fears

By Zipo-Zenkosi Ncokazi - 22 March 2020 - 16:24
A municipal announcement has forced all Nelson Mandela Bay beaches to be closed starting from Sunday.
A municipal announcement has forced all Nelson Mandela Bay beaches to be closed starting from Sunday.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality announced on Sunday that all beaches would be closed until further notice.

Municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said this was in compliance of national directives in an effort to ensure that all necessary precautions are taken to ensure that the transmission of the coronavirus is minimised.

This includes any building or open space that is the property of the municipality, HeraldLIVE reported.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality disaster management director Shane Brown  said the guidelines by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, compelled the municipality to close all beaches, braai areas and swimming pools.

“This is in addition to the closure of sporting facilities, libraries and museums that is already being enforced,” Brown said.

The municipality said it was critical that residents adhere to the guidelines which included no more than 100 people in close contact and no more than 50 people at premises where alcohol is consumed.

Eastern Cape nurse arrested for allegedly stealing face masks

A Butterworth Hospital nurse has been arrested for allegedly stealing four boxes of face masks, according to the Eastern Cape health department.
News
7 hours ago

Eastern Cape beach resort shut after guest tests positive for Covid-19

A tourist, who is among a tour group of 11 visiting Chintsa, near East London, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the management ...
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X