President will test for Covid-19 if necessary

President Cyril Ramaphosa is willing to test for Covid-19 if the need arises, but for now he is still in good health.

This is the assurance given by the presidency last night after ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had been in contact with the president, confirmed that he has been tested. The results of his test are pending.

In the days before Meshoe met the president, he participated in a Free State gathering where five international guests subsequently tested positive to Covid-19 virus. Meshoe met Ramaphosa together with other political parties in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"The president is in good health. There is absolutely no need [for the test]. As the protocol indicates, we will only make that decision once we get guidance from health [department], following Rev Meshoe's test," Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said so far there were no Covid-19 symptoms from Ramaphosa that necessitates a test.