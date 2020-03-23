Habitat for Humanity allegedly kicks out employee

A company that gives people in need of a place to stay has ironically left its employee stranded without accommodation far from home in Cape Town.

Habitat for Humanity, whose vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, allegedly kicked its finance consultant Naomi Saba out of a guesthouse booked for her after her apparent refusal to sign an employment contract that she disputed over the pay rate.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday Saba, 50, from North West, said her misery began three days ago when she had already arrived in Cape Town.

"I received the copy of my contract while at the guesthouse and realised that I was dissatisfied with the figures for the pay rate and accommodation arrangements. So, I confronted the CEO Dineo Molomo who later became

arrogant and not willing to hear me out," said Saba,

Saba said she and Molomo had a verbal agreement after she was selected and appointed as a finance consultant for the Cape Town office .

"I have worked for this company for over 12 years as a

regional finance manager for the company's international division and I was based in Pretoria," she said.

"I was overjoyed when I got the news that I was relocating to Cape Town. Little did I know that I would be fired for revising the employment contract."