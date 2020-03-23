Habitat for Humanity allegedly kicks out employee
A company that gives people in need of a place to stay has ironically left its employee stranded without accommodation far from home in Cape Town.
Habitat for Humanity, whose vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live, allegedly kicked its finance consultant Naomi Saba out of a guesthouse booked for her after her apparent refusal to sign an employment contract that she disputed over the pay rate.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday Saba, 50, from North West, said her misery began three days ago when she had already arrived in Cape Town.
"I received the copy of my contract while at the guesthouse and realised that I was dissatisfied with the figures for the pay rate and accommodation arrangements. So, I confronted the CEO Dineo Molomo who later became
arrogant and not willing to hear me out," said Saba,
Saba said she and Molomo had a verbal agreement after she was selected and appointed as a finance consultant for the Cape Town office .
"I have worked for this company for over 12 years as a
regional finance manager for the company's international division and I was based in Pretoria," she said.
"I was overjoyed when I got the news that I was relocating to Cape Town. Little did I know that I would be fired for revising the employment contract."
Saba said her agreed rate with the CEO was a net salary of R27,000 after deductions. Although I was expecting R30,000 because of my experience on the job, I accepted their offer because I have a family to take care of," she said.
Saba said she was kicked out of the guesthouse on Friday morning and was staying with an unknown woman she met at a bus stop in Cape Town.
"I had no money with me to pay for accommodation here. I called my husband and asked him for money to come home."
The woman who has given Saba temporary accommodation asked not to be named.
"I wouldn't have left her out there without a place to sleep. I was touched by her story."
Saba's pastor husband Hamilton said he was disappointed at the way the company had treated his wife.
"I had to urgently come to protect my wife. I am disturbed. The clergy are not only preaching love but the restoration of dignity in our women, now it's done by another woman to a woman."
When Sowetan contacted Molomo for comment yesterday, she asked not to be disturbed because she was at home with her family.
"Can I be contacted during business days because today is a Sunday and I cannot discuss business matters when I'm not at work," she said.
Molomo said she also could not comment alone because other business partners had to take up the matter which could only be done on work days.
