No loadshedding expected this week, says Eskom

Eskom announced on Sunday that there is no loadshedding scheduled for this week, however, the possibility of a short-notice announcement cannot be ruled out.

The power supplier confirmed in a statement that their system is constrained and vulnerable at the moment.

“We are currently utilising minimal emergency generation reserves to supplement supply. We remind the public, however, that Eskom may have to implement loadshedding at short notice should the system's performance deteriorate,” said Eskom in a statement.

All consumers are requested to use energy sparingly and assist in reducing demand. Eskom invited all stakeholders to partner with them, through co-operation and responsible management of electricity consumption, so that the company may soon emerge from these difficult times of supply constraints.