Eskom confirms R50m payment from Emfuleni

Eskom has confirmed that it has received the R50m from Emfuleni local municipality as part of a payment arrangement facilitated by Gauteng provincial government.The power utility said the payment was made as promised yesterday.

“Eskom confirms it has received the R50 million payment as agreed,” Eskom said in a statement on Wednesday. Eskom said now that payment has been made, joint teams will work out a feasible, sustainable and affordable payment plan for consideration by both parties.

Emfuleni local municipality will from now pay Eskom its monthly accounts in full. Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile on Tuesday met with Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to discuss problems that municipalities in the province have with the power utility.

The meeting came just a week after vehicles and furniture belonging to the Emfuleni municipality in Vanderbijlpark were seized to help settle Emfuleni’s debt to Eskom.

“Both parties agreed to work together in assisting the two municipalities to meet their payment obligations. Other matters were deferred to a broader meeting that will be convened in a month’s time wherein progress will be tracked and reflected upon,” Eskom said.

Maile established a team which will work with individual municipalities to devise plans to ensure payment to Eskom and address other problems relating to electricity.The municipality owes Eskom R1.8bn. Maile said his department will also take over key functions of Emfuleni such as finance to help it stabilise its finances and to have a proper payment plan for Eskom.

Currently, the 11 municipalities of Gauteng owe Eskom R3.77bn in total. Other big contributors to this debt are Rand West City with R355m and Merafong local municipality with R377m. Nationally, municipalities owe Eskom R29bn for electricity supply.